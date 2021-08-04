Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Buys £18,100 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Sarah Walton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

Shares of PMI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 180 ($2.35). 7,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,351. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.31. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on PMI. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.