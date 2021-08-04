Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

