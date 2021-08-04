Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,404 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,220,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

