PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,247 shares of company stock worth $11,372,559. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

