Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,847 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Resideo Technologies worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.