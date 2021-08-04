Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.93 Million Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 914,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRPL. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

