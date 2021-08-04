Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.50 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of CyberArk Software worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after buying an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of CYBR opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -234.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

