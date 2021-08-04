Private Management Group Inc. Has $19.11 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of New York Community Bancorp worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,062. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.