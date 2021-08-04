Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,291. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.