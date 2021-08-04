Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nexstar Media Group worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.88. 8,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,450. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

