Private Management Group Inc. Sells 18,132 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Chemours worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE CC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 19,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,462. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

