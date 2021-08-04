Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. United States Cellular comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United States Cellular by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.