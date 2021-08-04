Private Management Group Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Seaboard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $214.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,820.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,390.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.