Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pro Medicus stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

