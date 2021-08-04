Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 236.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In other news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.