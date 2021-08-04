Profire Energy (PFIE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Profire Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, analysts expect Profire Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFIE stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

