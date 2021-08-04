Progress Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Progress Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

