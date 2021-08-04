Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.50. 22,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,373. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

