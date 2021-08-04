Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 8.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 1,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $624.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

