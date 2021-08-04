Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

