Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.44 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $213.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

