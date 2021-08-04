Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Increased by Analyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

