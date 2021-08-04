Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Basf in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Basf stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

