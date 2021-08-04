Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.45 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.68. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.