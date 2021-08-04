Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

