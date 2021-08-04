Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

GNRC opened at $402.09 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

