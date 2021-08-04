Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 151,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

