Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

