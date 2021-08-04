Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.36 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

