Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$169.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$168.76. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

