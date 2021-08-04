Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $119.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

