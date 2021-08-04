Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,700 shares of company stock worth $12,245,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

