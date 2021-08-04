Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.74 on Monday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

