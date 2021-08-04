Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Several other analysts have also commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.