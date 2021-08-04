Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lowered by Analyst

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 35.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 46.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.