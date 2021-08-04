Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.