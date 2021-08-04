Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $384.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.48. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

