Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

