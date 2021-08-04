Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after buying an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

