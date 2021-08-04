Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.