QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $384,029.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $384,029.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.64 or 0.00832892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00094369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043030 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.