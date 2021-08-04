QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,376,000 after purchasing an additional 870,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 362,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,742. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

