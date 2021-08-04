QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.