Quixant (LON:QXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 169.95 ($2.22), with a volume of 18823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.97 million and a P/E ratio of -52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Francis Small acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

