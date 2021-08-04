Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. 11,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,805. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.07. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

