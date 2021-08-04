Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0003 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $3.08 million and $50,443.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.07 or 0.06796614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.01377246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00362163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00129916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.45 or 0.00589833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00354500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00298534 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

