Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

CCO opened at C$21.72 on Monday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

