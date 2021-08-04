Raymond James Cuts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $115.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 242,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

