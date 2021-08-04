Raymond James Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $220.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.10.

NYSE GPN opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

