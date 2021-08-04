Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.29.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

